FDA implements ‘Dual-Column’ labels on food

(NEWS10) — This year, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put new rules in place for food nutrition labels.

There are now two columns included in the nutrition labels. These are called “Dual-Column labels” and are in place to indicate the amount of calories and nutrients per ‘Serving Size’ and the entire contents within the container.

The idea behind the change is to give a more accurate reflection of what and how much we are consuming.

“Take a look at the serving size. This is very helpful so that when you take your serving out of the bag or the box, you know how much you are eating,” said Susan Albers clinical psychologist at The Cleveland Clinic.

She added that before the addition of the new labels, people would eat two to three servings in one sitting.

The Dual-Column labeling idea was introduced in 2019, and by January of 2020 manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual food sales had to comply with the new method, according to the FDA’s website.

Manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales have an additional year to incorporate the new labels to their products.

“The new Nutrition Facts label has updated serving sizes for many foods. We know that Americans are eating differently, and the amount of calories and nutrients on the label is required to reflect what people actually eat and drink – not a recommendation of what to eat or drink. The new label, including this dual column layout, will drive consumers’ attention to the calories and Percent Daily Value of nutrients that they are actually consuming,” said Claudine Kavanaugh, Office of Nutrition and Food Labeling director.

