The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 years old. The FDA’s action comes after its advisory panel unanimously approved the shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

In late 2021, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. Since then, some parents like Chloe King of Colonie, who has a vaccinated older child and an unvaccinated 3-year old, have wondered when the toddler would be eligible.

“We have vaccinated her with all her other vaccines so we feel like this is another thing we can do to make her as healthy and safe as we can,” King explains.

Though some parents in the Capital Region do not share the same enthusiasm about vaccinating their younger children. “If they’re not affected by it [COVID-19] because of their age then I do not feel they need it,” says William Sutton of Schenectady.

“And so these vaccines, for this age group, seem to be more driven by parents’ desire to have it than it is for the safety of the kids,” says parent Aaron Hendrickson also of Schenectady.

Doctor Danielle Wales, an internal medicine specialist and pediatrician says while younger children do not get as sick as older kids and adults, there are still risks. “For a long time we’ve been unable to vaccinate our youngest. It’s especially important for this age group since the start of the pandemic over 400 children in this age group have died of COVID. So I think there is a perception out there that COVID isn’t as severe as it can be for older adults but for those 442 families it can be devastating.”

Dr. Wales says the interest from parents wanting to vaccinate their youngest has remained steady since ages 5-11 were authorized in October by the FDA and November by the CDC.

Despite FDA authorization, there is still one more step to be taken before the first shots can be distributed. The CDC will decide on their formal recommendations for the 5 and under shots as early as Saturday when its advisory panel holds a vote. If the CDC gives its approval, shots could be available as soon as next week.

The authorization of this shot by the FDA comes at a time when mass vaccination sites in New York State like the one at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland and Aviation Mall in Queensbury are shutting their doors.