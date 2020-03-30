FDA approves mask sterilization plan at Ohio lab

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Food and Drug Administration authorized an Ohio company to sterilize thousands of respirator masks to be reused by health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Battelle, a private non-profit research institute, previously received partial approval by the FDA, which limited how many masks they could clean each day. That decision didn’t sit well with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who asked the FDA to reconsider and sought support from President Donald Trump.

“This will not only help Ohio’s health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, but Battelle will also be helping health care workers in hot spots throughout the country, including New York and Washington state.” Gov. Mike DeWine

The lab is capable of sterilizing up to 80,000 masks per system each day. Each mask can also be decontaminated about 20 times without damaging its quality.

Battelle workers clean masks for re-use (Courtesy: Battelle)

Battelle is currently processing N95 respirator masks for OhioHealth and will begin doing the same for three other major systems starting this week.

“Everybody who has worked on this project shares the same goal of protecting first responders and healthcare workers who are at the front lines of the pandemic.” Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle

Hospital systems and other agencies who wish to learn more about this system should visit Battelle’s website or call (800) 201-2011.