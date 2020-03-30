FDA approves mask sterilization plan at Ohio lab

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Food and Drug Administration authorized an Ohio company to sterilize thousands of respirator masks to be reused by health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Battelle, a private non-profit research institute, previously received partial approval by the FDA, which limited how many masks they could clean each day. That decision didn’t sit well with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who asked the FDA to reconsider and sought support from President Donald Trump.
The lab is capable of sterilizing up to 80,000 masks per system each day. Each mask can also be decontaminated about 20 times without damaging its quality.
Battelle is currently processing N95 respirator masks for OhioHealth and will begin doing the same for three other major systems starting this week.
Hospital systems and other agencies who wish to learn more about this system should visit Battelle’s website or call (800) 201-2011.