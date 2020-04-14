FBI offers reward for fugitive in NYSP murder investigation

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State Police and FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force are asking help from the public in locating Jamaad Murphy. Murphy was indicted in December 2019 by an Orange County grand jury for murder in the second degree in the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jamaad Murphy.

Napoleoni was shot outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar, on November 3, 2019 in the Town of Wallkill.

Jameed Murphy is described as 5’10, 180 lbs, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel”, according to State Police.

Murphy, State Police say, has ties to North Carolina and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Murphy or his whereabouts should contact the FBI New York or the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300.

