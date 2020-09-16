FBI offering reward for information on Ayshawn Davis homicide

Ayshawn Davis

Ayshawn Davis (Photo courtesy Tony Buchanan, Jimmy’s Pizzeria)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information connected to the murder of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. Davis was killed in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night.

A reward of up to $10,000 will be paid for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual, or individuals, responsible for the homicide.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the Troy Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (518) 270-4772, or your local FBI office. Tips can also be submitted online.

On Monday, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said he would pledge $500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. On Tuesday, Victory Christian Church said they were offering a $5,000 reward.

