FBI issues warning about holiday shopping scams

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FBI is warning people about scams this holiday shopping season. The FBI said non-delivery, where the victim pays for an item they never receive, and non-payment, where the victim provides a service or product but never gets money in return, are the most common scams.

If you believe you’re the victim of a scam, contact your bank or credit union, and your local police department. You can also file a complain with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

FBI Tips