SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI and Saratoga County Sheriff are investigating a case that involves tampering of a railroad track.

Wednesday at 11:00 A.M., Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office will join Michael Zurlo, Saratoga County Sheriff, to announce an FBI reward for information related to the case.

According to officials, the “deliberate tampering” is associated with the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway passenger line.

Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway is located at 9 Railroad Place, Corinth, N.Y. 12866. The scenic train adventure had its grand opening in May 2022. Special themed rides (for example: pizza party & sunset rides) and seasonal rides have been offered.