Father’s Day Stories: Tefft Family

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Father’s Day, we’re hearing from Capital Region fathers about what they love about their important role as dad.

In this story, Rick and Jill Tefft recall working together renovating a Greenwich schoolhouse and how the time together strengthened their bond.

Rick plans to spend Father’s Day this year with the whole family together.

Jill’s sister plans to be in town to not only see the renovated schoolhouse, but to spend the weekend overnight in the newly converted space. (Rick is excited!)

