Father’s Day Stories: Dudley Family

(NEWS10) – In honor of Father’s Day, we’re hearing from Capital Region fathers about what they love about their important role as dad.
In this story, we’re hear from Youell Dudley about the positive impact his experience serving in the U.S. Army has had on his parenting.
While he claims to be great at girl talk, his teenage daughter, Kaitlyn, has another story to tell.
LATEST STORIES
- North Country Report: Not all lakes are equal on Memorial Day weekend
- Father’s Day Stories: Tefft Family
- Multiple people rescued off the Cohocton River
- Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
- Family caregivers fight for federal coronavirus assistance