Father’s Day Stories: Dudley Family

(NEWS10) – In honor of Father’s Day, we’re hearing from Capital Region fathers about what they love about their important role as dad.

In this story, we’re hear from Youell Dudley about the positive impact his experience serving in the U.S. Army has had on his parenting.

While he claims to be great at girl talk, his teenage daughter, Kaitlyn, has another story to tell.

