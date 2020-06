COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A female Officer was attacked at the Greene Correctional Facility by an inmate on June 5, according to the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). They say that the inmate trapped her in a supply closet and removed her body camera and emergency radio, so she couldn't call for help.

The inmate reportedly started punching the officer in the face several times and threw her into a wall. He also allegedly kneed the officer's inner thigh to try and get her to the ground.