CLARKSBURG, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man charged in connection with the drowning of his young son in Berkshire County pleaded not guilty.

Darrel Galorenzo was arraigned Monday on the charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, Negligent Operating of a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Under the Influence.

Investigators said Galorenzo was impaired when he crashed his car in Clarksburg early Saturday morning and tried to run away from responding officers. Police said his 2-year-old son went missing from the crash and was later found in a nearby brook.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Galorenzo is being held on $250,000.