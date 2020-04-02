Latest News

Father and son involved in rollover accident in Washington County

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries after a rollover car accident in Washington County.

Fusco remains in a serious condition. His son, Joseph Jr., was also in the car. He was transported via ambulance to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Fusco was attempting to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone with information related to the crash to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department: (518) 746-2522.

