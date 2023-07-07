SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Schenectady Police Department has reported a total of six fatal suspected overdoses from Saturday through Thursday. When it comes to illegal drugs, there are a few ways the city tackles the issue.

“We want to save lives. We don’t want families to go through this. We have six families right now that are dealing with a loss of a loved one and we want to prevent that from happening again,” said Schenectady Police Department Lieutenant,” Ryan Macherone.

For those using drugs, they may not know of local resources that are ready to help break their addiction before it becomes deadly. Macherone and his team take to the streets to try to offer support.

“We know of areas where people tend to congregate that may be using in those areas. We try to get the word out about different services that are out there,” described Macherone.

When someone using overdoses in the area, Macherone says they make sure to connect the person in need with help. “We utilize services from New Choices Recovery Center and Catholic Charities and they reach out to somebody who’s recently overdosed to see what kind of services they can help with.”

In 2022, over 500 non-fatal overdoses were reported by Schenectady P.D. to counseling services. Once the cases are started, Macherone works with the Special Investigations unit to find the source of the issue.

“They’re going to be looking at where these drugs are coming from, who’s dealing these drugs. From our end, we work with the harm reduction end. Which is really working in conjunction with public health,” explained Macherone.

Addicts can call Never Use Alone Inc. to make sure they are safe if an overdose happens. “If they are going to use, they can call and be on the line with a professional. And then they can hang up. It’s not associated with the police department, they are not in trouble,” stated Macherone.

As of Friday evening, the City of Schenectady Police Department sent NEWS10 a press release on a seventh suspected fatal overdose happening the same day.

The following is a list of available substance use disorder treatment and harm reduction services posted by the City of Schenectady Police Department:

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point – 24/7 Health Hub toll free # – 1-866-930-4999. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone) treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213. Harm reduction services, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.

New Choices – (518) 346-4436 or (518) 382-7838. Provides outpatient services, medication assisted treatment, and recovery supports. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

Conifer Park – 518-399-6446 for the main facility and 800-926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT, and Family Support services.

SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700

SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909. Provides outpatient and MAT services

Ellis Emergency Department- Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.

The RSS/Ellis Living Room- (518) 831-1523. Provides an alternate to visiting Emergency Room for

mental health crises.

Hometown Health – Open Mon-Thu 7:00am-7:00pm, Fri 7:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm. Call 518-370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit their website for more information.

Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – 866-518-4991. This is 24/7 same day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.

St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health

Clinics (CCBHC) – provide a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in

need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health

treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc. Call (518)-354-5390 for more

information.

You can get trained in naloxone via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.

The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- 24/7, walk-in program

which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region. 518-630-0911.