BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported car crash involving a personal injury at around 8:45 p.m. They say a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene near 230 Church Avenue in Ballston.

As it currently stands, the police investigation suggests that a 2017 Honda Civic headed north on Church Avenue hit the pedestrian, who was already lying the in road.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victim or the driver. They are holding off releasing more information until notifying the victim’s family.