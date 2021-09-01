Fatal motorcycle vehicle crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday responded to a serious motorcycle, vehicle accident on the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in the Town of Queensbury.
Police say Gary Pecor, 57, of Glens Falls was operating a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle on Quaker Road as he entered the intersection of Dix Avenue. Brian Allen, 62, also of Glens Falls, was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V easterly on Quaker Road when he turned left onto Dix Ave., into the path of Pecor, resulting in the crash.
Pecor died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Criminal Investigations Unit. At this time, police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
