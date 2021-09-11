Fatal motorcycle pedestrian-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 12:13 a.m., the Warren County Sheriffs office responded to an area of Valley Woods Road on County Route 11, having received reports of suspected drag racing.

While in the area Police said, numerous vehicles were found to be lining the roadway with large groups of individuals walking along the roadway.

Police said 22-year-old, Steven Gosselin, operating a Honda motorcycle traveling Westbound on County Route 11, struck 33-year-old, Ghaland Nadeau, who was on the roadway and then one of the parked vehicles on the shoulder.

Gosselin’s passenger, 25-year-old, Samantha Briggs was ejected from the motorcycle Police said. She was flown to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nadeau was pronounced deceased at the scene Police said.

Gosselin said Police, was transported to Glens Falls hospital with non-life-threatening.

This crash remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Criminal Investigations Unit.