Fatal motorcycle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on County Route 17 in the Town of Hartford.
The operator of the motorcycle was Gerald J. Loeber, 69, of Whitehall, NY.
Loeber had been traveling northeast on County Route 17 while operating his 3-wheeled motorcycle when he
lost control, veered off the roadway, and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash to try and determine the cause of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
