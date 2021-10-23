Fatal motor vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 23 at around 11:15 p.m. Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a report involving a multi-collision vehicle crash on Main Street, in the Town of Warrensburg.

According to Police Lucas Raymond, 32, of Warrensburg was operating a 2014 GMC Terrain in the area of Horicon Avenue, when he crossed into the northbound lane, striking a female driver in a 2017 Subaru.

Police say after the initial collision, Raymond lost control when the rear tires of his vehicle began tracking outside the front tires, winding him into the southbound and northbound lanes.

Raymond then struck a parked 1998 Subaru Legacy in the area of 3728 Main Street and then struck a parked 2003 F-350 in the area of 3712 Main Street Police said. Raymond’s vehicle police say continued southerly for a distance, before coming to a final stop.

Police say Raymond was found unresponsive and later died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in this crash. The other driver was not injured in the crash said police.

Police say alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office Traffic Safety Unit with the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Division.