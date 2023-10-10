COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — A 17-year-old driver is in custody following a fatal crash on I-890 on Saturday night that killed 14 year old passenger A’Mon Willis. The crash occurred near Rotterdam on the Albany/Schenectady County line. Police say the 17-year-old who was under the influence, drove eastbound at high speeds when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and rolled into another vehicle traveling in the westbound lane.

Three other teenagers in the vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The westbound driver was also treated.

Resulting from the fatal accident the 17 year old was charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Assault in the second degree

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol

Vehicle and traffic law violation

Attorney Ryan McCall from local firm Tulley/Rinkey (who is not representing anyone in this case) says Albany County is one of the most severe regions in the state for vehicular offenses.

“…Aggravated vehicular homicide, which carries a charge of approximately 15 years in addition to assault which can range from approximately a seven year sentence…” McCall explained to NEWS 10’s Zion Decoteau.

The late night crash is raising the question of teen driving laws — when and with whom is a licensed minor allowed to be driving?

According to the DMV, if you have a junior license, you can drive without supervision from 5 AM to 9 PM.

Only one passenger under 21 is allowed, unless the riders are members of your immediate family.

The defendant in this case is 17, making them eligible for a senior’s drivers license if they’ve had a junior’s license or have completed a high school/college Driver’s ED course.

The suspect was arraigned at the Cohoes City Court. He was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility as an adolescent offender. Police say investigations are ongoing.