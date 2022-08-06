RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — New developments in the case of Andrew Gibson. He is the drunk driver who killed a mother of three and has been on the run since missing his sentencing earlier this year. The fugitive has been caught, here in the Capital Region.

An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.

The same law enforcement source tells us Rensselaer County deputies responded to a call for an alleged domestic incident around 6:00 a.m. in East Nassau. The Source also telling us Gibson initially ran into a wooded area. But then turned around and approached the deputies. That is when one of the deputies fired a stun gun.

Gibson pulled out the prongs after being hit, but another deputy on scene fired a second time and Gibson was taken into custody. Gibson pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and two counts of Bodily Injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo. That crash injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a devoted wife and mother of three boys.

He posted a $160,000 bond to make bail and was able to remain free until his February sentencing date earlier this year. Family members of the victim gathered at the Albany courthouse in February, expecting Gibson to be sentenced to eight and one third to 25 years behind bars. Gibson never showed up and has been on the run ever since. Until early Saturday morning.

Gibson is expected to be sentenced on the original charges involving the fatal crash sometime in the near future.