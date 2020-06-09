Fatal crash in Schaghticoke under investigation

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning in Schaghticoke. Deputies say a vehicle was traveling down NY40, near Hansen Road, around 9:30 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The only passenger in the vehicle, a 71-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

LATEST STORIES