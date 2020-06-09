Live Now
George Floyd funeral being held now

Fatal crash in Schaghticoke under investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning in Schaghticoke. Deputies say a vehicle was traveling down NY40, near Hansen Road, around 9:30 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The only passenger in the vehicle, a 71-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak