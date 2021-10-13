Fatal crash in Saratoga Springs leaves motorcyclist dead

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal accident on Route 29 in Saratoga Springs has left a motorcyclist dead. Saratoga Springs police said William Benton, 54, of Saratoga Springs was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck.

Police were called to the intersection of Route 29 and Brook Road on October 12 for the accident. Police said the pick-up truck was taking a left turn onto Brook Road when the motorcycle, traveling from the opposite direction, crashed into the truck. Police said it appeared the truck failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle.

Both vehicles only had one driver and no passengers. Police said the driver of the truck, an 81-year-old man from Middle Grove, did not sustain any injuries.

Police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol was involved. The investigation is still ongoing.