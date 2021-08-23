Fatal crash in Clinton County

PERU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 21, at around 6 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a one-car crash on I-87 in the town of Peru.

A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck operated by Herrick Cross, 66, of Peru, was traveling north on I-87 when he lost control of his truck and ran off the east shoulder of the road. His vehicle overturned in the ditch onto its roof.

Cross was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans.

His body was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy will be performed on August 23.

The investigation is ongoing.