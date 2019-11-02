Fatal car vs tractor crash in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 2:10 p.m. the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Tennantville Road involving a tractor.

Police say the tractor was being operated by a 74-year-old Edinburgh man who sustained life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car was being operated by an 81-year-old Edinburgh woman who sustained injuries that are thought to be non-life threatening. She was also taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital for treatment.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation of the crash is ongoing. The identities of the victims have not yet been released until the next of kin is notified.

More information to follow.