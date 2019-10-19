Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian auto accident that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Marian Hannah, 61 of Ballston Spa. According to officials, Hannah was crossing the road when she was hit in the southbound lane.

Police say the accident happened on State Route 9 near Kingman Road.

The Schodack Police were assisted by members of the East Greenbush Police Department along with additional agencies. The Rensselaer County Medical Examiner’s office was also on scene.

Hannah was taken to Albany Medical Center.

News10 will update this story with additional details as they are released.