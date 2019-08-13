Fastest warming counties in New York

(NEWS10) – A report published by the Washington Post shows the average temperature change since the late 1800s.

According to the report, 3,107 counties across the Lower 48 are nearing or have warmed more than 2℃ from 1895 to 2018. The U.S. average during this time is 1℃.

Most areas in the United States has warmed during this period, with the exception of South.

