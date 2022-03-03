ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration has contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#14. Rutland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,706

— #2,776 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.7%

— #12 among counties in Vermont, #1,980 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 60,572

— #13 largest county in Vermont, #868 largest county nationwide

#13. Caledonia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -981

— #2,489 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%

— #13 among counties in Vermont, #2,040 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,233

— #6 largest county in Vermont, #1,425 largest county nationwide

#12. Essex County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -439

— #2,109 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.9%

— #14 among counties in Vermont, #2,589 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,920

— #1 largest county in Vermont, #2,742 largest county nationwide

#11. Orleans County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 137

— #1,438 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

— #11 among counties in Vermont, #1,493 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,393

— #4 largest county in Vermont, #1,514 largest county nationwide

#10. Grand Isle County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 188

— #1,408 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.6%

— #5 among counties in Vermont, #1,200 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,293

— #2 largest county in Vermont, #2,639 largest county nationwide

#9. Orange County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 218

— #1,391 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #8 among counties in Vermont, #1,464 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 29,277

— #5 largest county in Vermont, #1,446 largest county nationwide

#8. Bennington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 225

— #1,386 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.6%

— #10 among counties in Vermont, #1,477 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,347

— #7 largest county in Vermont, #1,241 largest county nationwide

#7. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 428

— #1,267 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

— #9 among counties in Vermont, #1,466 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,807

— #12 largest county in Vermont, #875 largest county nationwide

#6. Addison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 522

— #1,227 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

— #7 among counties in Vermont, #1,373 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,363

— #8 largest county in Vermont, #1,239 largest county nationwide

#5. Windsor County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 862

— #1,115 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #6 among counties in Vermont, #1,350 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,753

— #11 largest county in Vermont, #902 largest county nationwide

#4. Windham County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,467

— #981 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.3%

— #4 among counties in Vermont, #1,109 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,905

— #9 largest county in Vermont, #1,056 largest county nationwide

#3. Lamoille County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,905

— #916 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.9%

— #2 among counties in Vermont, #697 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,945

— #3 largest county in Vermont, #1,562 largest county nationwide

#2. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,399

— #838 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%

— #3 among counties in Vermont, #927 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 49,946

— #10 largest county in Vermont, #994 largest county nationwide

#1. Chittenden County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,594

— #409 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%

— #1 among counties in Vermont, #630 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 168,323

— #14 largest county in Vermont, #399 largest county nationwide