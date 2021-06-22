FASNY reminding families to stay safe

fireworks_434293

ALBANY, N.Y, (NEWS10) – With more people getting vaccinated, COVID travel restrictions are beginning to ease. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding residents to practice safety from fires, injures, and COVID.

“We understand people have been cooped up for several months and may need to take a break to benefit their mental health,” said John Farrell, President of FASNY, “Whether your family decides to rent a home or cabin, set up camp at a local site or make your backyard an oasis, fire safety is paramount.” 

Things to remember to be safe:

  • When you’re building a fire first learn how to safely start it and how to safely put it out
  • If your entering a new home remember to check the smoke detectors and CO2 alarms
  • Keep the grill well away from structures and where people are playing or walking
  • Children should never be left unattended near water

For more information, visit FANSY website.

2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
