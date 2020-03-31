Farms see sales influx, store traffic and dairy price pain all at once

(NEWS10) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County recently interviewed three of the farms they regularly worked with. The response was the same from all three: Sales are up since restaurants have closed.

Those spikes, and an influx of traffic to farmstands in order to escape busy supermarkets, come at the same time that dairy prices are getting more painful for the industry. The extension is doing everything in their power to keep on advising through uncertain times ahead.