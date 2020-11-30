Farm groups advocate for OT threshold for farm workers to remain at 60 hours

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month is seen on the Rod Pierce farm near Woodward, Iowa. Crop loss estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa in August have increased by more than 50%, a new report shows. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday, Oct. 10 that the number of crop acres that Iowa farmers are unable to harvest has grown to 850,000 from estimates last month that 550,000 acres were lost because of the storm, known as a derecho. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By the end of this year a Wage Board is expected to put together recommendations on overtime pay for farm workers across the state. But, ahead of the recommendations being made, several farm groups are advocating for the overtime threshold to remain at 60 hours.

“The threshold to remain at 60 would be a lot more favorable than it being lowered to 50 or even 40 hours. That’s really, really tough to handle,” said Lawnel Farms Owner Kirsty Northrop.

Northrop is a 4th generation farm owner. Her team crops about 3,400 acres and milks 1,800 cows. This year, since the Farm Laborers Fair Practices Act went into effect, requiring farm workers to get paid overtime after working 60 hours per week, or if they work on their day off, Northrop’s farm is paying 50 hours of overtime pay a week. Advocates of the law say it benefits farm workers and gives them more protections. But, farm owners like Kirsty say if the overtime threshold is reduced further it will hurt family businesses.

“If the new labor law changes and the threshold goes to 50 hours a week we would pay about roughly 150 hours of overtime in a week if our schedule did not change. And if the threshold got lowered to 40 hours a week we would be paying 330 hours of overtime a week without scheduling changes,” said Northrop.

Northrop says the pandemic has been especially difficult on farms. As a member of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, she’s gotten behind a letter signed onto by several other farm groups asking the Governor’s Office to keep the overtime threshold at 60 hours. Northrop says weather also presents challenges. “We’re not like California, we can’t harvest our crops 12 months out of the year, we don’t have that luxury,” Northrop said.

The Wage Board’s recommendations are due by December 31st, after that the Labor Commissioner has 45 days to take action on them.

We asked the Department of Labor if the Commissioner had any comment on the letter and if the Wage Board is on track to make recommendations by the end of the year.

In a statement a DOL spokesperson said, “As required by state law, the Farm Laborers Wage Board has held a series of hearings and is continuing its work to evaluate the overtime threshold for farm laborers — it would be premature and inappropriate to comment before their final report is issued.”