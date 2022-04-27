ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spring has sprung at A Child’s Place at Unity House. With the nice weather rolling in and Easter having just passed, the children at A Child’s Place celebrated spring with a visit from baby animals thanks to a local farmer!

Pre-schoolers at A Child’s Place have been learning about farm animals in the classroom, but on Wednesday they got up close and personal to the animals. The students got to pet goats, bunnies, and chicks!

“They’re now getting to interact with them and hands-on learning and certainly the family engagement is such an important piece and unfortunately it has been missing,” said Gina Couture, Assistant Director, A Child’s Place At Unity House.

A Child’s Place at Unity House is a program serving hundreds of children in the region. The program offers early childhood education and special education services. Unity House also works with local school districts, including the Albany City School District to provide community-based universal pre-kindergarten.

“The kids are scared at first, but then they realize there’s nothing to be scared of and then they just love them,” said Susan Mason, Owner of Ponies for Hire. Susan travels all over the Capital Region making birthday parties and other occasions like Wednesdays more memorable for the kids, and also for mom and dad.