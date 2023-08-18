ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 Anchor and Reporter Mikhaela Singleton joined the Albany team in 2019. Since then Mikhaela has been sharing stories around the Capital Region. As she prepares to move to WROC in Rochester, we asked Mikhaela to share her farewell in her own words:

When I came to New York, I was looking for a change of pace and a new experience. What I found was a genuine love for New York and all the people who live here. I want to thank all the people of the Capital Region community for embracing me and growing with me and allowing me to be part of your stories. I’ve found so many amazing friends and participated in community events that have helped me see just how strong and kind the people of New York are.

I will always have love in my heart for NEWS10 for giving me the chance to come here and become the journalist I am today. At the core of this station is an amazingly dedicated, hard-working, and kind team. They care about each other and about the people we serve. When the choice comes every day to choose what’s right or what’s easy, I’ve seen this team time and time again rise to the challenge, make tough choices, and also put together some truly beautiful works of—dare I say— art. I’m humbled to have been part of that, as I believe the core of journalism is creation to validate truth and to serve the public above yourself.

I’m so sad to leave you all, but my love for New York is keeping me close! I’m excited to start my journey in my first full-time anchor position at WROC. I’ll be back to visit!

Mikhaela