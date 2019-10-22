FAQ: Everything you need to know about early voting in New York

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEWS10) – For the first time, this fall New Yorkers will have the option to head to the polls early to cast their vote ahead of this November’s 2019 elections. Designated locations across the state will be open for early voting for nine days in advance of Election Day on November 5. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is eligible for early voting in NYS?

Only those who are registered to vote in New York may vote early this fall. The deadline to register to vote for the 2019 elections was October 11. To see if you are registered to vote, visit the NYS BOE website.

When can I cast my early vote?

Designated early voting locations will be open during the following dates and times:

Saturday, October 26 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28 Noon–8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 Noon–8:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m

Where do I go to cast my early vote?

Each County Board of Elections has designated an early voting site(s), as applicable. Go to https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ to find your early voting site. Some counties will have early voting centers that can accommodate any voter in the county, while others have assigned specific locations to voters.

Will the early voting ballot be the same as the ballot on Election Day?

Yes, the ballot at an early voting poll site will be identical to the ballot provided on November 5. A sample ballot should still be posted at your poll site.

Can I vote on Election Day if I have already voted early?

No. You may only cast one vote per election. If you vote early, you may not also cast a vote on Election Day. Similarly, if you vote early, you may not change your vote later. County boards of elections have measures in place to keep individuals from voting more than once.

When will my vote be counted if I vote early?

Ballots submitted at an early poll site (October 26 to November 3) will be counted on the General Election Day, November 5.

What if I’m unavailable to vote on any of the early voting days OR Election Day?

People who are absent from their county on Election Day and during the early voting period may apply for an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots are available at your county board of elections as well as online.

Your application for an absentee ballot must be postmarked by October 29. The completed absentee ballot must be postmarked by the day before Election Day, November 4.

Fore more information on absentee ballots visit: https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html