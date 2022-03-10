RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena Saints` fandom runs deep in the Capital Region, and Yankee Trails is giving fans the opportunity to travel with them to the 2022 MAAC Basketball Championship this March to see the Saints battle it out on the court.

The tournament is in Atlantic City, NJ and begins Tuesday, March 8th with games continuing through the weekend. Yankee Trails will be arriving in Atlantic City on Thursday for Siena`s first quarterfinal games.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to go down for the MAAC Tournament, hopefully, see Coach Carmen, [and] the Saints take this one, and then go to the NCCA Tournament,” said Siena Saints fan Brian Rhatigan. “Let’s hope they get the championship and bring it back to Albany,” added fan Jack Carpenter.

Along with tickets to the game, the package offers guests round-trip motorcoach transportation, hotel accommodations for two nights at the Tropicana Casino Resort, slot bonuses for the casino, a meal voucher and a shuttle to Boardwalk Hall for the games courtesy of Yankee Trails. Those interested can book tickets on Yankee Trails` website.

“We know how much the Capital Region loves to see the Saints play, and we want to bring that passion to Atlantic City,” said Steve Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “Yankee Trails is proud to support the Siena Saints and we want to see them crush it in the MAAC Tournament, bringing local fans down to the action to cheer them on will just be an added bonus. The buses will stay until we lose, so hopefully we’re not coming home until late Saturday night to bring home a trophy.” Let’s go Saints!