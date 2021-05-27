Fans allowed back at the Saratoga Race Course this summer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—-In just a couple months, the Saratoga Race Course will once again be filled with fans. On opening day, those fully vaccinated will be able to get in through these gates for free.

The opening of the track will likely mean more tourism for the city, and more tourism means money coming in. Many businesses are still trying to financially recover from the impact the pandemic has had.

“Our hotel occupancy taxes in Saratoga County were down somewhere in the range of 70%,” explained Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “And the reality is here, we are 15 months into this pandemic and our businesses are still restricted.”

Businesses, like restaurants, who currently have to maintain social distancing protocols.

At the track this summer, there will be sections for both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. Those who haven’t gotten a shot will be required to wear a mask at all times. A majority of the seating however will be for those vaccinated.

“For it to be closed to fans last year, was incredibly depressing for this community not just economically, but emotionally,” said Todd Shimkus. “This means Saratoga’s back!”

Tickets for the track will go on sale June 9th.