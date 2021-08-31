SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will thank its fans with a series of special offers during Fan Appreciation Week at Saratoga Race Course.

Fans will be offered Buy One, Get One Free on reserved seats in The Cutwater Stretch and Grandstand, and reserved tables in the Fourstardave Sports Bar and Miller Lite Picnic Paddock through Wednesday, September 1 to Monday, September 6.

Fans will have special savings on family four-packs and Clubhouse box seats during Berkshire Bank Family Sunday on September 5. Reserved tables, including buffet and soft drinks, are also available for $85 per person throughout the week ($100 on Saturday) in The Rail at the 1863 Club.

For more information, visit the NYRA website.