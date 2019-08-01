Famous jockeys to serve up drinks at local Dunkin’

(NEWS10) – Four of the world’s most famous and accomplished jockeys will make a special appearance at the Saratoga Spring’s Dunkin’ store on South Broadway to serve up the brand’s new line of Frozen Mocktails.

On August 1, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., The Ortiz Brothers, Jose and Irad J.r will join Hall of Fame jockeys John Velazquez and Javier Castellan to help launch the new drink line at the store.

According to Dunkin’, Frozen Mocktails are cocktail-inspired frozen drinks that provide a cool and refreshing beverage that can make any day feel like you’re on vacation.

In celebration of the launch, the Dunkin’ restaurant will be transformed into the ultimate tropical destination featuring a tiki bar, palm trees and live island music.