Family’s cat accidentally euthanized during routine vet visit

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — A woman’s cat is dead after it was accidentally euthanized during a routine vet visit.

Michelle Olson is at a loss for words after she says her 8-year-old cat, Sophie, was accidentally euthanized at Suburbia North Animal Hospital.

“Every time I close my eyes I see that look on her face and I just can’t get it out of my head,” Olson said.

Olson and her husband had just picked up Sophie, after taking her in for a routine checkup and to get a rabies vaccine, when she got a call from the hospital.

“It was the doctor herself calling saying, ‘please get Sophie back here immediately, we gave her Euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine.’”

The couple quickly took Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and I held her talked to her, because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember,” Olson said. “I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point, I just knew it. She pretty much was dying in my arms.”

Olson said the vets did everything they could do to try and save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They’re very sorry …that’s all they can say really — yes, it was an accident, I get that, but it was an accident that should’ve never happened,” Olson said.