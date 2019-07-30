Family survives after tree falls on car

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A family lucky to be alive after Monday’s storm sent a tree crashing down on their car, trapping them all inside.

That large tree fell around 9:15 Monday night on the corner of Peaceable Street and Birchbox Road in Charlton. A mom, her three kids, and their dog were all inside a PT Cruiser, just around the corner from their home. That car suffering minor damage, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

That tree also took down a telephone pole, several wires, and a transformer, making it difficult to get everyone out of the car.

