Family stops talking to future brother-in-law after proposal at sister’s destination wedding

(NEWS10) — A Reddit user is raising the question: Is it ok to propose to your girlfriend while on a vacation for a destination wedding?

The situation was shared by a user named SpicerJones. According to the Daily Mail, the proposal happened one year ago while the couple was in the Caribbean for her sister’s destination wedding.

‘The wedding was always propositioned to us as “our vacation but we just have to show up for a wedding on Saturday for an hour,”‘ He wrote. ‘That was the description from the bride to be.’

Most of the family was on board except for the middle sister who allegedly told him, “Do not propose while you are here, I will kill you if you do that. I will make sure my whole family hates you.”‘

Originally, the man wanted to use the vacation to ask for her father’s permission and planned to propose on their plane ride home. But his plans changed after his to-be father-in-law’s reaction.

‘I asked him, he got the biggest smile and gave me a huge hug — it was so awesome,’ the man wrote. He then advised for the boyfriend to propose to his daughter at dinner, two days after her sister’s wedding, while everyone was still in the Caribbean instead of waiting until after the trip.

‘I hesitated but didn’t shoot it down — he was so excited and happy,’ the post continued. ‘I told him I’d have to check with the bride/groom to make sure — I didn’t want to step on any toes.’

The man was given the green light to propose by his girlfriend’s three sisters as long as it happened after dinner.

‘So I proposed later that evening, in private, she says yes — we hang by the pool at night and celebrate,’ he explained, adding: ‘Cut forward a month — her sisters stop talking to her; they hate me because I proposed.’

The man later updated commenters that the sisters were talking again, but they were still refusing to speak to him after the proposal despite him issuing multiple apologies for the moment.