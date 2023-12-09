GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every December, the Reppert family visits local nursing homes to go caroling by horseback. Pamela Reppert started the tradition more than thirty years ago to give back to her community.

“It’s really nice to see the looks on their faces, a lot of these people don’t get a lot of interaction, they certainly don’t get interaction with animals,” said Kelsey Reppert.

The horses add an extra element to the festivities by dressing up for the occasion. On Saturday, the group stopped by the Home of the Good Shepherd in Gansevoort to sing and spread Christmas cheer.