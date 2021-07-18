Family of Utica teen killed by boyfriend sues DA office for distributing videos of her body

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The family of a murdered Oneida County teenager is now suing the District Attorney’s office for distributing explicit pictures and videos of her death to multiple documentary makers and a YouTuber.

The lawsuit filed in federal court says the DA’s office violated federal law by distributing video to the media of 17-year-old Bianca Devins and her killer Brandon Clark having sex, and the man killing her right after. The lawsuit claims the DA office had promised Kimberly Devins, Bianca’s mother, that the videos would never be shared.

According to the lawsuit, Kimberly Devins had demanded the Utica Police Department and DA’s office stop the videos from being shared, as they were considered child pornography considering Bianca Devins was 17-years-old. The lawsuit claims the DA’s office denied Kimberly Devins access to the horrific videos, in an apparent act of retaliation.

The lawsuit states in June of 2021, Kimberly learned that the Oneida County DA’s Office sent a YouTuber and confidant of the killer the videos, along with explicit content from Devins’ phone. The lawsuit claims this as another instance of sharing child pornography, which is a violation of federal law.

“By releasing the murder video and child pornography to the media and the public the

DA’s Office has further devastated the legacy of Bianca Devins” the lawsuit read.

In March 2021, Brandon Clark was sentenced to 25 years to life for her murder. The Cicero man stabbed the teen to death in July of 2019. He then posted videos and pictures of Devins’ body online before stabbing himself.