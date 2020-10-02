Family of Troy teen killed calls shooting ‘senseless’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of guns the Troy Police Department has taken off the streets this year is already higher than this time last year. To remedy the gun violence, a mom whose teenage son is the latest homicide in the city, wants a ban on fire arms.

“I will make sure his death is not in vain,” Rashidah Shabazz-Rodriguez said.

Shabazz-Rodriguez’s stepson Tamari Rodriguez was shot in a drive-by shooting outside a corner store. The shooting was across the street from where the family lives on 7th and Glen Avenues.

“My neighbor downstairs told me my son had been shot. I ran downstairs to the store and that’s where I saw my son,” Shabazz-Rodriguez said. “All I could remember saying to him was keep fighting, and all I can remember is seeing him gasping for air.”

The 17-year-old is the latest child in Troy to be shot following 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis the week prior and 18-year-old Donovan Clayton in early June. Their deaths are a snap shot of the 13 homicides in the City of Troy this year.

“I did tell Tamari to be careful because I didn’t want them to go to the store. You know, I was afraid,” Shabazz-Rodriguez said.

In an effort to deter crime, the city is set to repair its surveillance cameras. There’s also ongoing efforts to buy street lights from National Grid to brighten the roads.

“No matter how many cameras you have to put up, no matter how bright the place is, it’s not going to stop. It will slow it down, but it’s not going to stop,” Shabazz-Rodriguez said.

Shabazz-Rodriguez has a message for the person or people who shot her son:

“Know that this is senseless,” Shabazz-Rodriguez.

The police department’s taken 59 guns of the streets this year. That’s compared to only 29 guns at this point last year.

LATEST STORIES