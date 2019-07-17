Family of five escapes house fire unharmed, home badly damaged

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A family of five is without a home after a devastating fire in Gloversville Tuesday night.

According to Gloversville Fire Chief Thomas Groff, the Gloversville and Johnstown fire departments responded to the home on First Street at 11:37 p.m. Crews found the front porch fully ablaze with flames spreading to the first floor of the home.

Crews requested additional manpower to the scene as the fire intensified and threatened to spread to a neighboring home. Crews were eventually able to extinguish the blaze. The porch was completely destroyed and the first floor was left with significant fire, smoke and water damage, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the second floor.

The family of five, including three children, were able to escape the home unharmed. The Red Cross is now providing assistance. Chief Groff says family will not be able to move back into the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.