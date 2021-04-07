Family of fallen Capitol Officer Billy Evans release statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The family of Officer Billy Evans have released a statement regarding his passing. In the statement, they say the officer’s death has “left a gaping void” in their lives “that will never be filled.”
They go on to describe Evans’ time with his children, how he “made friends with everyone he met” and the pride his position as a United States Capitol Police officer brought him.
Officer Evans served as a member of the US Capitol Police for 18 years before his death in the line of duty. He was killed while guarding the US Capitol Building on April 2, when a man rammed a car into a barricade.
A procession was held on Wednesday afternoon, during which members of the US Capitol Police lined the route to pay tribute to their fallen colleague.
You can read the full statement from Officer Evans’ family below:
Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.
The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series. He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week.
While family was always first, Billy had the open, welcoming personality that led him to make friends with anyone he met. He relished bringing people together and making sure everyone felt included and had a good time. The countless testimonials that we have heard from people who knew him capture the warm, funny, and caring person we loved.
Billy was proud to be a United States Capitol Police Officer. His colleagues from the North Barricade were the people he spent so many hours with, and their friendship was one of the best parts of his job. We hold them in our hearts, as we know they acutely share our grief.
Our family is grateful for the immense level of support we have received from USCP in the darkest moment of our lives. The outpouring of support we have received from the law enforcement community from around the country and world both humbles us and serves as a testament to Billy’s sacrifice and dedication to the mission of which he was charged.
We appreciate the level of privacy we have received so far and ask for your continued respect during this difficult time.Statement from the family of Officer Billy Evans