Family members with loved ones in nursing homes are calling for swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many family members would like to see swift passage of the Essential Caregiver Bill. It would authorize the Department of Health to develop regulations to allow relatives or legal guardians to visit nursing homes and residential health care facilities in order to provide routine care during the pandemic. Sponsors of the bill said it would designate two people per resident to frequently visit and ensure that their loved ones are getting the care and support they need to benefit the resident’s mental, physical and social well-being.

Elaine Hickey, of Niskayuna, told News10 that her mother-in-law is in a nursing home and that their family has watched her emotional and physical well-being deteriorate since the pandemic began. “She has severe dementia, she’s confined to a wheelchair, she’s legally blind, and she only weighs 82 pounds. She has lost seven pounds in the last couple of months,” said Hickey.

New York State allows for visitation once a week, but with the 14 day threshold for positive cases combined with the holiday spike, visitation at most facilities has essentially come to a halt. Hickey has not seen her mother-in-law since November. “I keep having to change the date because we keep getting — ‘oh two more tested positive today’,” said Hickey.

If the Essential Caregiver Bill is passed it would override that stipulation. The designated caregiver would be held to the same standards as the nursing home staff when it comes to PPE, health screenings and routine covid testing. The bill would also authorize the Department of Health to set standards for frequency and duration of visits and the total number of caregivers allowed to visit a nursing home at any one time.

Hickey believes this would not only give caregivers peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are being properly fed, bathed and reunited with family, she said it would also ease the burden on nursing homes that are stretched thin. “Staffing has always been an issue. Attracting staff, recruiting staff and the turnover, ya know, getting staff to stay was an issue before the pandemic. Now it’s a greater issue than ever because of people being sick or exposed and they’re quarantined. The remaining staff are working double shifts and they’re exhausted,” said Hickey. In a letter to the Governor she wrote “They are operating under extreme conditions with skeleton crews.”

Senator Jim Tedisco is a co-sponsor of the bill and told News10 that the Governor should have found a way to make this happen a long time ago. “They seemed to be capable to put six-thousand fans in the stadium for a Bills football game, but they weren’t able to put together and pass, with my legislative colleagues and the Governor, the Essential Caregiver Bill,” said Tedisco. “They are dying from heartbreak because they haven’t had visitation from their loved ones in close to a year and that’s devastating,” he added.

Staff for Senator Rachel May, who introduced the bill, told News10 “This bill passed in the Health Committee this week. The Legislature is scheduled for recess next week, but the Senator is very hopeful that her bill will be taken up soon once the Legislature reconvenes.”

Senator Tedisco mentioned the possibility of canceling that scheduled recess and staying for a special session. He said he would like to see this bill brought to the floor and put on the agenda.