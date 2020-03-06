Interactive Radar

Family in Guilderland Central School District quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Guilderland Central School District posted a letter on the district website Friday advising parents about potential exposure to COVID-19 among a household connected to Lynnwood Elementary School.

The letter, from Guilderland Superintendent Dr. Marie Wiles, says out of an abundance of caution the family is being quarantined voluntarily. The school says they have been in contact with health department officials and will update the school community if and when it’s necessary.

The school says they are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of illnesses. Disinfectant wipes will be distributed to classrooms, and the school will disinfect frequently touched areas throughout schools and buses.

The school district declined to comment when contacted and referred News10 ABC to the letter posted on the district’s website.

