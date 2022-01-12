‘Family Immunization Days’ at Rite Aid in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Rite Aid located at 155 Ballston Avenue in Saratoga Springs will be holding “Family Immunization Days” beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12. Clinics will take place Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout January.

No appointments will be necessary, clinics will be walk-ins. Initial COVID vaccine shots will be available for anyone aged 5 or older. Booster shots will be available for anyone aged 12 or older and flu shots will also be available.

Kids ages 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult to get vaccinated. For more information visit Rite Aid’s website. See clinic days and times below:

Family Immunization Days