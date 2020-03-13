Family displaced after three-alarm fire causes damage to home, neighboring garages

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What began as a garage fire Thursday night quickly spread to neighboring structures causing some damage to a home and a family to be displaced.

The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were responded to a report of a garage fire at 5 Orange St. at 11:21 p.m. Police said the fire began at 7 Orange Street then spread to neighboring buildings. The back of the home sustained significant fire damage, but was able to be re-occupied.

Upon arrival fire fighters found two garages and a portion of a home engulfed in flames. They said a fourth building was in immediate danger of ignition as well. The second home which caught on fire sustained major damage and police said residents will be staying with relatives.

The occupants of one of the homes were able to safely evacuate the residence, Gloversville Police assisted in evacuating neighbors.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes and crews said they were done at the scene at about 2 a.m.

Police said no injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters.