Family devastated by plane crash into home pushes forward

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into the Bocker’s home in Union Vale on August 17. The pilot didn’t make it out alive. Neither did Jerry Bocker, a father and husband who was inside the house with his daughters when it happened.

“Their life changed,” Michael Archer, a forensic scientist who has been working with the family and their lawyers, told News10, “and it’s never going to be the same for them.”

On Saturday, the family held a memorial service for Jerry. Sarah and her brother Wil gave eulogies of their father. Sarah sang “Heaven Can Wait.”

While the family grieves Jerry’s death, they’re also spending every day in the hospital with his daughter, Hannah, who was critically injured that tragic day.

“She remains in extremely critical condition,” Archer told News10, “she’s one of the sickest people in the state of New York.”

Archer says Hannah is a fighter and continues to persevere through the illness.

Hannah’s sister, Sarah, was spared physical injuries, but Archer says she now has to deal with the torture of surviving with what she witnessed that day.

Meanwhile, the town has rallied behind the Bockers.

“The community itself has been absolutely amazing. They’ve raised lots of money,” Archer told News10.

The community has also stepped up and found the two golden retriever puppies that went missing the day of the crash.